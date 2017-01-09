Doctor performs ‘surgery’ on young patient’s favorite stuffed animal

MILWAUKEE — A heartwarming photo of a doctor in Wisconsin performing surgery on a young patient’s favorite stuffed animal is going viral.

On Dec. 28, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin shared the photo on Facebook. The picture shows Dr. Travis Groth stitching up a stuffed version of “Mike Wazowski” from “Monsters, Inc.”

“He saw the tear and said ‘you know what, I can tell this is his best friend so I’m going to patch him up too,'” Ryan’s father, Tony Jasen, told WTMJ.

According to WTMJ, both surgeries went well and they are home recovering.

The post has more than 12,000 likes, 1,900 shares and 220 comments.

The full post reads:

Check out this picture from our operating room. After performing surgery on a young boy, Dr. Groth made the extra effort to perform an additional surgery on the boy’s best friend — his stuffed animal. Our doctors, nurses and staff go out of their way to make sure every child feels comfortable and safe. Whether it’s stitching up their favorite toy or dressing up as their favorite character, we know how to make children feel better.