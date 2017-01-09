× Deputies identify man found dead in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified the man found dead in the front yard of a Davidson County residence on Saturday, according to a press release.

Damon Christopher Dry, 54, was found dead in the front yard of the residence located at 175 Snider Kines Road. Matthew Benner, 44, of Linwood, was taken into custody without incident at the scene.

Brenner was placed in the Davidson County Jail under no bond. He has court planned for March 3.

The investigation is ongoing.