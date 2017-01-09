Davidson County man makes trees out of twisted wires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County man uses twisted metal to create something beautiful.

Tony Underwood uses wires to create trees -- and he puts them on just about anything you can imagine.

"I'd tell somebody I'd put it on a cow patty if it's dry enough," he said.

Although the process may look random, Underwood uses a formula known as the Fibonacci sequence.

Underwood says the sequence is a reoccurring theme in nature and to him, his art is spiritual.

"Everybody asks when I do a windblown tree. It's the story of my life, Because of the storms that I go through, I stay grounded always, no matter what there is always something to hold on to."