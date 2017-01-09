× Danville police release vehicle information related to double-homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police have released information about a vehicle possibly being driven by Amanda Lynn Willhite in connection with a double-homicide investigation.

At 12:33 p.m. Sunday, Danville police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Wrenn Drive and found two unresponsive females who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased were identified as 49-yer-old Kelly Fears Wrenn and 28-year-old Ashley Lauren Joy Jones.

Willhite, 33, is a resident of the Wrenn Drive address and is currently missing, according to a news release from Danville police.

Willhite may be operating a white Dodge Caravan with Virginia registration VMT-8752, the release said.

Anyone who sees the van or has information about Willhite’s location is asked to call Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 799-6508.