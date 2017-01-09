× Couple linked to at least 11 commercial burglaries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A couple is in police custody and charged with multiple felonies in connection with 11 commercial burglaries in the last three weeks, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The two are accused of entering businesses after hours by throwing heavy objects through windows or doors and stealing multiple items including cigarettes, beer and pain relievers, the release said.

Jerome Clarence Armstrong, 35, of Gibsonville, and Regina Louise Austin, 45, of Greensboro, are each facing five counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to property and felony conspiracy in connection with the following commercial robberies:

Goodwill Industries at 1235 S. Eugene St. on Dec. 29, 2016

Family Dollar at 2101 Randleman Road on Dec. 29, 2016

Sherwin Williams at 827 Huffman St. on Jan. 3, 2017

Family Dollar at 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Jan. 6, 2017

Family Dollar at 2316 E. Market St. on Jan. 7, 2017

Armstrong also faces six counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and injury to property in connection with the following commercial burglaries:

Panther Grocery at 2501 E. Bessemer Ave. on Dec. 12, 2016

Speedway Gas Station/Convenience Store at 2005 E. Wendover Ave. on Dec. 21, 2016

Food Lion at 2316 E. Market St. on Dec. 29, 2016

Family Dollar at 2927 E. Market St. on Jan. 1, 2017

P.J. Mart at 1424 E. Market St. on Jan 4, 2017

The Pit Stop at 1601 Alamance Church Road on Jan. 5, 2017

The two are also charged with felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle on Jan. 4, 2017, at 829 Huffman St.

Detectives believe the couple may have been involved in other offenses, the release said. Additional charges may be pending.

Armstrong and Austin are confined in the Guilford County Jail on multiple secure bonds.