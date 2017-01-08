× Woman dead, elderly parents in critical condition after Montgomery County crash

CANDOR, N.C. – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says an icy bridge on Interstate 73 in Montgomery County is the cause of a wreck that killed a 44-year-old woman and left her elderly parents in critical condition.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, the three were travelling north on I-73 when the driver lost control of the car on the icy I-73 bridge over NC 211 in Candor.

The car went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

The 44-year-old woman was killed in the wreck. Her parents were both airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill where both are in critical condition.