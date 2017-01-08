Video shows magician David Blaine shooting himself in mouth when bullet trick goes wrong

David Blaine shot himself in the mouth during one of his scariest tricks: the bullet catch, according to WJW.

While preparing for his television show Beyond Magic, the illusionist was trying to catch a bullet in his mouth.

Blaine was fitted with a gum shield that went in this mouth. The shield held a metal cup – and that’s what he would actually catch the bullet in.

But the clip that aired on the show shows that this trick went wrong – in a big way. The metal cup slipped out of the gum shield. When the bullet hit, the shield shattered.

Blaine was taken to a hospital, where doctors found that he had a lacerated throat. He said he still plans to perform the trick during his upcoming tour.