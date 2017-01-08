Video appears to show man skiing around North Carolina neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. – A video posted to YouTube on Saturday appears to show a man skiing around a North Carolina neighborhood.

The video is titled “Snow Day in Raleigh” and shows a man skiing up and down icy roads while apparently being pulled by a vehicle.

The man skiing occasionally goes off the road and into yards. He appears to have been filmed by someone behind him.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season. Roadway conditions remain icy and dangerous, especially on secondary roads.

Temperatures should finally make it above freezing mid-day Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper-30s.