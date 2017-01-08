Stokes County Schools superintendent uses parody song to announce snow day

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – The new superintendent of Stokes County Schools used his musical talents to announce that school would be closed on Monday.

Dr. Brad Rice became superintendent last July. He wrote a parody song of Josh Turner’s “Your Man” to let Stokes County students know that Monday is a snow day.

“I made the video to have some fun and to try to connect to my students,” Rice told FOX8.

The video was posted to the Stokes County Schools Facebook page on Sunday evening where it had about 20,000 views as of about 7 p.m.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season. Roadway conditions remain icy and dangerous, especially on secondary roads.

Several other schools districts in the Piedmont are also closed including Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Alamance-Burlington Schools, Davidson County Schools and Randolph County Schools.

Temperatures should finally make it above freezing mid-day Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper-30s.