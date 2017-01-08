× NC woman accused of sex with dog, disseminating child porn with wanted man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A Salisbury woman is accused of engaging in sex acts with a dog on multiple occasions and secretly filming a child in a bathroom.

Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, was arrested Friday for felony secret peeping with a recording device, possessing photographic images from secret peeping and three counts of crimes against nature.

Kasper was also allegedly involved in child pornography dissemination with 33-year-old Joshua Douglas Martorelli, also of Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Martorelli is possibly involved in a larger child pornography group that is still under investigation, the Rowan County Sheriff said in a press release.

Deputies said they are still looking for Martorelli, who was last seen in the Old Concord Road area of Salisbury.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Martorelli for the felony possessing photographic images from secret peeping and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kasper was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and has court planned for Monday.

Anyone with any information on Martorelli’s whereabouts can call Lt. C.A. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Detective C.J. Gordy (704) 216-8710.