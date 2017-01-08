× Multiple Piedmont school districts closed Monday due to winter weather conditions

Multiple schools districts across the Piedmont Triad are closed on Monday due to winter weather conditions.

Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Alamance-Burlington Schools, Davidson County Schools, Lexington City Schools, Thomasville City Schools, Davie County Schools and Rockingham County Schools have all announced that they will be closed.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season.

Temperatures should finally make it above freezing mid-day Tuesday with afternoon highs will be in the upper-30s.

Triad temperatures will continue to climb more into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper-50s. But showers will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low-60s.