Local rescue teams save dog who fell through icy pond

MEBANE, N.C. – A dog who fell through an icy pond in Mebane is safe and warm thanks to local rescue teams.

Petey was trapped in the water about 40 to 50 feet from shore on Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded and used a boat from a nearby off-duty Carrboro police officer to rescue Petey.

Members of the Alamance County Rescue Unit, Mebane Fire Department and Orange County Animal Services took the boat in the water and rescued the dog.

Orange County Emergency Services then cared for Petey in a “toasty ambulance with lots of blankets,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said Petey is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are unsure of how long Petey was in water, but we’re certain that without the teamwork of all the folks that were involved today, Petey might not have made it home,” the department said on Facebook. “It was a great group effort. Couldn’t have been done without our surrounding agencies help.”