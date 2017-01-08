× High Point city facilities operating on 2-hour delay on Monday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The City of High Point will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday due to weather conditions, city officials said in a press release.

Monday trash collection has been canceled and officials will monitor conditions over the next several hours to determine other city service schedules for the rest of the week.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov or our social media pages for updates.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season.

Roadway conditions, especially on secondary roads, remain icy and dangerous.

Temperatures should finally make it above freezing mid-day Tuesday with afternoon highs will be in the upper-30s.