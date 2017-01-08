× Greensboro Aquatic Center opening at 9 a.m. Monday due to winter weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center will have a delayed opening on Monday due to winter weather conditions.

The center at 1921 W. Gate City Boulevard opens at 9 a.m. Monday instead of the regular opening time of 5. The facility will also close early at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season. Roadway conditions remain icy and dangerous, especially on secondary roads.

Greensboro also announced that city offices will open at a delayed time of 10 a.m. Monday due to residual hazardous road conditions.

School districts across the Piedmont are closed on Monday. Visit FOX8’s Closings and Delays page for the latest closings, updated every five minutes.