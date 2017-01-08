× City of Greensboro offices opening at 10 a.m. on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro is opening at 10 a.m. Monday due to residual hazardous road conditions, city officials said in a press release.

City crews continue to treat the main roads with salt.

Trash and recycling collection will take place as normal on Monday. No yard waste or bulk collection will take place, but the transfer station and White Street Landfill will be open.

For residential streets that are too icy for trucks to service, residents can set their garbage and recycling containers at the street and crews will try to get them Wednesday, according to the city.

GTA, HEAT and SCAT services will all start at 8 a.m. GTA will operate on snow routes only. HEAT will operate Routes 71 and 72 only. SCAT will provide dialysis and life-sustaining trips prior to 8 am as scheduled.

Winter closings and schedule change updates are posted frequently on the Winter Closings page on the City’s website.

Greensboro is encouraging residents to use caution if driving. It is best to stay off the roads to allow time for road conditions to improve.