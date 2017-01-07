Winter weather to continue next week, Van and Charles have the latest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will feature lots of sun, but it’s still going to be cold with highs in the mid to upper-20s.

Some clouds are coming in Sunday night and Monday morning should prevent the Triad from dropping to zero degrees.

So instead, lows will be 4 degrees at the airport. It is not out of the question a few backyards across the Piedmont could see zero degrees. Monday afternoon will be sunny with highs near 30 degrees.

Temperatures should finally make it above freezing mid-day Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the upper-30s.

Triad temperatures will continue to climb more into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. But showers will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 60s.