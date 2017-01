Watch time lapse video of snowfall in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Check out this time lapse video produced by Matthew Lopina from Greensboro that shows snow falling onto a table and chair.

After a few snow showers late afternoon into early evening Friday, another round of heavier snow arrived overnight.

The total snowfall is expected to be around eight inches from the Triad to near 10 inches near Mebane. Guilford County saw about seven to eight inches.

Snow is expected to taper off near lunch time Saturday and skies will rapidly clear.

Under clear skies, Sunday morning lows will be near 10 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs only briefly rising above freezing.

Bitter cold is expected Sunday night with lows around 3 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 30 degrees. It will be back to 18 on Tuesday morning but warming to the mid-40s by the afternoon.