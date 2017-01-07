The latest details on winter weather, snowfall totals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning in effect for the FOX8 viewing area until 7 p.m. Saturday.

After a few snow showers late afternoon into early evening Friday, another round of heavier snow arrived overnight.

Snow is expected to taper off near lunch time Saturday and skies will rapidly clear.

The total snowfall is expected to be around eight inches from the Triad to near 10 inches near Mebane.

Guilford County saw about seven to eight inches. Statesville, Mocksville, Lexington, Asheboro and Siler City saw about five to seven inches.

Danbury, Pilot Mountain, Wilkesboro, Hickory and Albemarle saw about four to six inches.

Under clear skies, Sunday morning lows will be near 10 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs only briefly rising above freezing.

Bitter cold is expected Sunday night with lows around 3 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 30 degrees. It will be back to 18 on Tuesday morning but warming to the mid-40s by the afternoon.

