× Ruptured water main control valve reported in Winston-Salem, water likely to freeze

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A ruptured water main control valve has been reported in Winston-Salem on Polo Road near the intersection of Long Drive, city officials said in a press release Saturday morning.

Because of the rupture, water is flowing from the valve. Due to the current temperatures, the water is likely to freeze adding to the hazardous road conditions which already exist.

Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution should they have to travel on the roadways.