× Man taken into custody in connection to Davidson County homicide

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man has been taken into custody in reference to a homicide in Davidson County.

Matthew Benner, 44, of Linwood, was taken into custody at the scene of the crime, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the suspect’s home at 175 Snider Kines Road in reference to a shooting on Saturday.

The victim was found dead in the front yard of the residence. His identity has not been released.

Brenner was placed in the Davidson County Jail under no bond. He has court planned for March 3.