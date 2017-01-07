Local children sled in the snow during winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – While road crews work to clean up the ice and snow on the roads in Alamance County, many families are going outside and playing in it.

At the Shamrock Golf Club, dozens came out to go sledding.

Management at the golf club said they encourage the winter season fun. It's a tradition for families in the area to show up for hours of sledding following significant snowfall.

Kids, parents and grandparents took turns going down the snowy hills.

It was an all-day event, with families wrapping up a day of sledding around midnight.