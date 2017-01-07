× Four Seasons, Friendly Center, Hanes Mall all closed today due to weather

Four Seasons, Friendly Center and Hanes Mall are all closed today due to winter weather.

Four Seasons Town Centre and Hanes Mall will reopen at noon Sunday and Friendly Center at 1 p.m.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season.

Guilford County saw about seven to eight inches. Statesville, Mocksville, Lexington and Siler City saw about five to seven inches.

Danbury, Pilot Mountain, Wilkesboro, Hickory and Albemarle saw about four to six inches.

Under clear skies, Sunday morning lows will be near 10 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs only briefly rising above freezing.

Bitter cold is expected Sunday night with lows around 3 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 30 degrees. It will be back to 18 on Tuesday morning but warming to the mid-40s by the afternoon.

Check FOX8’s Closings and Delays page for a full listing of closings.