× Davie County, Alamance-Burlington schools closed on Monday

Davie County Schools and Alamance-Burlington Schools will be closed Monday due to winter weather conditions.

Other school systems in the Piedmont have not made a decision about closing next week as of about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Visit FOX8’s Closings and Delays page for the latest closings, updated every five minutes.

Parts of the Triad saw at least eight inches of snow on Saturday, the area’s first real snowfall of the season.