Cute video shows pet dog in Randolph County sledding

SEAGROVE, N.C. – Check out this video of a pet dog in Randolph County riding a sled in the snow.

Pam Davidson in Seagrove sent video to FOX8 that shows her 4-year-old English bulldog, Cash Davidson, running with a sled and then jumping on.

“We always took him out sledding with us as a pup,” Pam Davidson told FOX8. “He would ride shotgun with us, then over the years, he started doing it on his own.”

Seagrove saw about 2-and-a-half inches of snow and sleet, while other parts of the Piedmont saw as much as eight inches. It was the area’s first real snowfall of the season.

Bitter cold is expected Sunday night with lows around 3 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 30 degrees.