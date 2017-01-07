× Crews search remote areas in western North Carolina for lost hikers

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Two lost hikers survived the night in the Shining Rock Wilderness area of Haywood County, according to WLOS.

The two men managed to charge a phone enough to call 911 around 7:30-8 a.m. Saturday, according to dispatchers. It was a short conversation before their phone cut out, but they were able to tell dispatchers that they have started a fire.

“That makes this a more survivable situation,” said Greg Shuping, Emergency Management Director of Haywood County. “But it’s still very dangerous. We are using specialized mountain rescue teams, with special gear for their own safety and survivability, as well as skill set you don’t find with just anybody.”

Rescue teams are looking from mountaintops, trying to “narrow down maybe even the slightest, faintest puff of smoke to help direct them into the right area.”

The phone the hikers are using is not a “normal phone one would own or carry on a daily basis,” said Shuping. “If you went missing with a regular cell phone, we’d normally be able to find you quickly because it would transmit your coordinates.”

For some reason, this phone or type of phone is not doing that, according to Shuping.

The men are lost in a remote area of Shining Rock. Shuping called it “some of the most remote, dangerous terrain they’ve ever had to deal with under these winter conditions.” Crews are searching, but responder safety is a consideration due to the location.

Multiple crews have searched for the hikers continuously since Friday morning, including 3 who worked overnight during the snowstorm. Shuping said 3 teams of 4-6 people each are searching for the hikers. The teams are larger because of the weather conditions.