Young uncle wears suit to meet baby niece because ‘first impressions matter’

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — This is a teen who understands the value of family.

One proud uncle is getting a lot of attention on social media after his sister’s photo of him wearing a suit to meet his newborn niece was posted on Twitter.

It all happened because he believes “first impressions matter,” the post says.

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

On Tuesday, Grant Kessler showed up to the hospital in full business attire that included a jacket, slacks, tie and a watch.

“When Carter’s older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the like respect and the attention she was getting that day,” Kessler told WCMH. “I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that.”

The photo has been retweeted more than 141,000 times and favorited more than 456,000 times.

Carter was successfully delivered and is healthy.

HEY GUYS MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/O3JoMi1fZY — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017