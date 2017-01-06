× Woman shot in car overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was shot and injured in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.

At about 3:05 a.m., Marcela Ramirez was driving and exited onto Hanes Mill Road when she noticed a dark-colored vehicle stopped in her lane, according to a press release. That’s when two people got out of the vehicle and she became nervous, so she decided to drive around them. When she did, Ramirez heard gunshots and realized that several rounds had struck her in the arm.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.