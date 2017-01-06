× Reidsville man arrested in Christmas Eve homicide

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

William L. Bartlett, 50, of Reidsville, is believed to be responsible for the homicide of Jerry Lacy Pulliam, the release said.

A body was found when crews responded to a house fire in Rockingham County on the morning of Dec. 24, 2016.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident at a reportedly vacant house at 247 Brooks Road, east of Reidsville, at 7:14 a.m.

The victim was identified as Pulliam, 45, of Reidsville. He was found to be badly burned and had an apparent gunshot wound, according to deputies.

Bartlett has been placed in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information about the homicide and suspected arson is asked to call Det. Angie Webster at (336) 634-3232.