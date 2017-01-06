NC deputy grants child’s Christmas wish, buys him an Xbox

GATSON COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy in North Carolina stepped in to help grant a child’s Christmas wish on Tuesday.

Gaston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harold Paul was working as an off-duty school resource officer when he asked the elementary school students what they got for Christmas, WBTV reports. One of the students explained that he hadn’t received the Xbox he wanted for Christmas while many of his friends did.

That’s when the deputy when above and beyond the call of duty and purchased the console with his own money. He gave it to the little boy before he left school for the day.

Paul hopes the deed will show people that law enforcement officials are here to help.

“Hopefully this will shed a little bit of light on the good stuff we do, not always the bad, but we do good,” Paul said.

