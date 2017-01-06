Local children in need can receive extra food in case of school closings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The first snow storm of 2017 hit the Piedmont Friday, but school systems say they are not making decisions about Monday until this weekend.

In case there are school closings, weekend feeding programs want to make sure the students they serve have enough food to stretch across additional days at home.

Southmont Elementary in Randolph County provides a bag of food to students in need through its partnership with Back Pack Pals.

“Hopefully, we’ll be here on Monday, but if we are not, there’s a little extra food in there for them,” Principal Penny Baber said.

Back Pack Pals is a program operated under Communities In Schools of Randolph County – serving students for both Randolph County Schools and Asheboro City Schools.

“Last school year we served 668 children. We are getting close to 600 already for this year,” said Paula Owens, executive director of Communities In Schools of Randolph County.

In Guilford County, Grimsley High School distributed food through its food pantry Friday.

Although the pantry was not providing extra food, it does offer a service different from other programs.

“We deliver food to families that can’t make it here. Sometimes people don’t have a car, or they are just physically unable to get to us,” said teacher Kathy Saunders.

If your child needs food assistance, contact your child’s school counselor for more information on resources available to his or her school.