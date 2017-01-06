Latest models show increased snowfall totals in Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of Friday morning, all is quiet, but snow is expected to move into the area by the late afternoon.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says flurries and light snow could start as early as 5 p.m., but expects it to begin to accumulate by 10 p.m. Travel is discouraged for tonight and tomorrow, especially on secondary roads.

Current models show between four and six inches in parts of the Piedmont Triad with higher amounts to the east and southeast. Byrd says Greensboro, Kernersville and Winston-Salem are looking at around five inches.

In addition, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued and will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing until Tuesday, so roads could be slick.