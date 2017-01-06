× Kay Hagan recovering from encephalitis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of Greensboro is recovering from encephalitis, her family said in a statement today.

Hagan, 63, fell ill in Washington, D.C., last month and was hospitalized there. This is the first time information about her condition has been released.

Her husband, Greensboro attorney Chip Hagan, said in an email obtained by the Greensboro News & Record:

“Kay is now in Chapel Hill. She is recovering from encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. While she is not fully responsive, the doctors have told us that nothing has happened that precludes her recovery.”