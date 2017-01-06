Hour-by-hour look at the winter storm’s impact on the Triad

Snow is expected to move into the area by late Friday afternoon.

Here is an hour-by-hour look at the forecast (see gallery).

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says flurries and light snow could start as early as 5 p.m., but expects it to begin to accumulate by 9 p.m. Travel is discouraged for tonight and tomorrow, especially on secondary roads.

Current models show between six and eight inches in parts of the Piedmont Triad. Byrd says Greensboro, Kernersville and Winston-Salem are looking at around five inches.

In addition, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued and will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing until Tuesday, so roads could be slick.