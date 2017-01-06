Hiker who fell 100 feet from South Carolina mountainside rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PICKENS, S.C. -- A man was hiking in South Carolina's Table Rock State Park Wednesday afternoon when he fell 100 feet from a mountaintop onto a ledge, WSOC reports.

Chance Arnett was located around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Emergency Management Director Pierce Womack.

Officials say they were called around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by a man who said he had fallen from the mountaintop, but his cell phone battery died while he was talking with dispatchers. It took crews several hours to locate him.

The National Guard sent a helicopter to assist and was able to lower a rescuer to the ledge in strong winds to pull him to safety. Arnett suffered minor injuries.

Arnett was located on a small ledge at the side Table Rock, known as Pumpkintown Rock.