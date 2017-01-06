Guilford County activates virtual emergency ops center; watching storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Emergency Management is watching the snowstorm very closely.

Emergency Management Director Don Campbell activated the county's virtual emergency operations center, or EOC, at noon on Thursday.

"We've got roughly 600 people in Guilford County and some in Alamance County that use this," he said. The program allows 120 agencies, from police and fire to the American Red Cross, to communicate remotely during a major emergency event.

"When it really becomes complex is when we have things like eight inches of snow on the ground, where you've got transportation issues, you've got a lot of issues trying to get one agency to work with another to make sure we are being as efficient as possible," Campbell said.

The system helps all agencies work together to clear roads, keep people safe and respond to 911 calls.

Campbell says he will make the call whether or not to activate the physical EOC and ask for representatives from each agency to come in when the storm fully develops.

"If you've been in North Carolina through more than one winter snow or winter storm, you know that you never know what you're going to get until it actually comes," he said.