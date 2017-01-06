× Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC, National Guard on standby

Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency Friday for North Carolina ahead of the potential winter weather beginning tonight.

In a news conference Friday morning, Cooper said the state Highway Patrol has been instructed to check every abandoned vehicle to make sure no one is trapped. Vehicles abandoned by the road will be towed.

Nearly 2,000 Department of Transportation vehicles are working to brine and eventually plow roads. The National Guard on standby.

Flurries and light snow could start as early as 5 p.m. on Friday, but is expected it to begin to accumulate by 9 p.m. Travel is discouraged for tonight and tomorrow, especially on secondary roads.

In addition, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued the FOX8 viewing area and will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing until Tuesday, so roads could be slick.

