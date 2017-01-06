× Fatal Greensboro shooting deemed self-defense, man charged for involvement in incident

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for his involvement in the incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Timothy Amellio Bennett at 30-D Hiltin Pl. on Nov. 21, 2016, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The District Attorney has determined that the shooting was a matter of self-defense, and charges related to the death are not warranted.

Noah Quintel Smith, 30, faces multiple felony charges for offenses toward Clifton Rayshawn Hudson, 38, and Arthur Louis Heckstall, 22, who sustained wounds during a robbery in their apartment that was planned by Smith and Bennett.

When police arrived the Park Place Apartments on Nov. 21 at about 8:30 p.m., they found Bennett lying on an outside stairwell with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died to his wounds at about 4 a.m. the next day.

Smith was arrested by detectives at his home at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree kidnapping. He was jailed in the Guilford County Jail on bonds totaling $1,006,000.

Police are not looking for other subjects.