30th annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign kicks off

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Give A Kid A Coat, an annual program that solicits coat donations from area residents to donate to needy children and adults throughout the Piedmont area, kicked off its 30th campaign on Jan. 6. The program runs through Feb. 11.

The kickoff was held at the A Cleaner World located at 2527 Eastchester Drive in High Point. FOX8 and 1075KZL both broadcasted live during the kickoff.

Last year, the program collected 16,018 coats for families in need. Since its inception in 1987, Give A Kid A Coat has collected, cleaned and distributed more than 822,511 coats.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Give A Kid A Coat campaign may do so by dropping off a coat at any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned and repaired free of charge, then given to The Salvation Army for distribution.

