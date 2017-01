FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One person is dead after a gunman opened fire inside of the Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon, NBC News reports.

Early reports say that as many as nine people have been shot.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweet about the incident.

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Heavy police presence here at #FLL where @AriFleischer reports shots have been fired. pic.twitter.com/OuK6AAoLK6 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 6, 2017

Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane. — PuzzlePen (@PuzzlePen) January 6, 2017