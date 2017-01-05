Woooo!!! NC wrestling legend Ric Flair can still lift massive weight at 67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wrestling legend “Nature Boy” Ric Flair might be 67, but he’s still not taking it easy at the gym.

The Charlotte native recently posted a video of himself deadlifting a large amount of weight to social media.

Several new outlets are reporting that it was 400 pounds.

“I.Will.Never.Retire. #17,” tweeted Flair, who turns 68 in February.

The WWE legend posted the video Wednesday and it currently has 21,000 likes and 11,000 retweets.

Flair is officially recognized by WWE as a 16-time world champion. He was one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in the 1980s and ’90s.