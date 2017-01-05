× Woman accused of setting family’s house on fire with 6 children inside over car ride

HOUSTON — A Texas mother says an acquaintance set her house on fire with her six children inside because she wouldn’t give a mutual friend a car ride, KTRK reports.

The incident occurred after Cynthia Monjaraz left her kids at home and went to run an errand. Several minutes after she left, Jennifer Viscarra broke in and set the house on fire.

The children, who were ages six to 16, had not yet fallen asleep and were able to make it out safe.

Viscarra was arrested on three outstanding warrants, the station reports. Police say she admitted to setting the fire but has not been formally charged in connection with the crime.