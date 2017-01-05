Wisconsin man allegedly Tasered woman, locked her in wooden box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSINEE, Wis. -- A 54-year-old Wisconsin man is accused of using a homemade stun gun on a woman before forcing her to perform a sex act and locking her inside a wooden box.

On Dec. 28, the woman went to Allen Jamroz's home to visit his granddaughter, WSAW reports. When she got there, the girl wasn't there and Jamroz asked the woman to help on a remodeling project in his basement.

While down there, he used a homemade stun gun to subdue her, tied her up and forced her to perform a sexual act on him, court documents say. He then placed her in a wood box.

Investigations say she was later able to break the tape around her knees and chew through the tape on her wrists. She then rolled on her stomach and broke the lid on the box to escape.

Jamroz is charged with kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and battery.

He is in jail on a $30,000 bond.