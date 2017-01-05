Winter Weather Watch in effect for Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Winter Weather Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening for the Piedmont Triad, according to the National Weather Service. Locations include most of central North Carolina.

Models show uncertainty, with a range between four and eight inches. One model shows no accumulation.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd expects snow to begin falling late Friday night and continue through noon on Saturday.

We are still two days out, so expect changes.