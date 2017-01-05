This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
We spend too much time indoors
-
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
Pizza is a vegetable?
-
America is addicted to clutter
-
The truth about minimum wage and job creation
-
Duke University student wants to spread anti-bullying program nationwide
-
-
Massive 900-pound alligator captured in Texas
-
Woman puts the ‘juju on that chemo’ in viral hospital dance-off
-
Bullying: Cyberbullying
-
Neighbors sue homeowner over holiday lights and music
-
Oakland fire: 24 bodies found; 80% of building still to be searched
-
-
Fish and chips and flu pills: sick customer’s delivery order goes viral
-
Seasonal jobs on the rise in the Triad
-
Closing arguments end in Michael Slager trial, no verdict reached