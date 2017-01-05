Video shows rabid bobcat attack Florida wildlife officer

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer was attacked during an attempt to capture a rabid bobcat in a home’s sunroom.

A video shows the animal jump at the wildlife officer, who attempts to fight him off with a pole, FOX13 reports. He eventually captures it.

“To be honest with you I didn’t know it was a bobcat. I just thought it was a really really big domestic cat,” said homeowner Karen Morse.

The attack was the second reported by the Florida Department of Heath. The other happened while two men were out on a walk.

According to Morse, the bobcat entered the home, climbed on her dining room chair and went through the living room before her son was able to trap it in the sunroom.

Bobcats are typically nonaggressive, making the attack even more surprising.