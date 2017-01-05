Video: Man lassoes runaway calf from top of sheriff’s patrol car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS, Tenn. -- I guess this is one way to steer clear of danger.

A Tennessee sheriff's Facebook video that shows one of his friends lasso a runaway baby calf has gone viral, WZTV reports.

In the video, the sheriff of Henry County, Monte Belew, is shown driving down the highway while his friend, David Bevill, attempts to lasso the little calf from the top of his patrol car.

On Tuesday, Belew posted the video with a caption that reads, "Hats off to my ole buddy David Bevill! We had a calf running down Hwy 79 and he came and helped us... Bevill rode on the front of my car and roped the calf !!"

The video has more than 2 million views, 28,000 shares and 11,000 likes.