Eastbound lanes of West Market Street in Greensboro reopen after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE -- 7:14 a.m.: The eastbound lanes of West Market Street at Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro have reopened after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
ORIGINAL: GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed the eastbound lanes of West Market Street at Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro early Thursday morning.
The incident involved a Blue Moon tractor-trailer and a truck, which is currently on a tow truck.
Police say they expect everyone to be OK.
The investigation is ongoing.
36.072635 -79.791975