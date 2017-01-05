Thomasville construction projects look to come into fruition soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – It was never meant to be home, but almost 80 years later, the Thomasville Police Department still calls 7 West Guilford Street home.

"We are literally busting at the seams of this one right here,” said Captain Mark Kattner. “I think this is what has caused most of my sinus problems.”

As Kattner walked through the three level building, which opened in 1937, he describes the building as being outdated.

"As you can see we have one little interview room. That’s over here,” he said. "Every rainstorm that comes in, break out and that mop and start cleaning up."

"They have lots of challenges in the building they have and that's because it's antiquated and it was never built to be a police department,” said Thomasville City Manager Kelly Craver.

However, the foundation will soon be laid for a new $10 million police headquarters.

"The new building actually gives us suites and everybody has their work area and interview areas,” Kattner explained.

The city is also planning to transform the former furniture plant in downtown to a nearly $11 million Big Chair Lofts apartment complex.

Just a few miles away, outside of downtown, a new Lidl grocery store is also planned. City officials expect the projects to bring in more money.

"I think one of the things about 2017 is that we are going to have a lot of projects that have been in the works that are going to come to fruition,” said Craver.

"Everybody is excited, man they can't wait,” Kattner mentioned.

The city expects to break ground on the new police headquarters this spring.

Work on the Big Chair Lofts will start this month and as for the Lidl grocery, it should be open in April.