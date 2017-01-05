Preventing a pipe from bursting can save you thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jessica Anderson remembers last winter when her pipes froze in her former Reidsville home that was built in the 60s.

“With one bathroom, we were in a three bedroom one bathroom with two kids then,” Anderson said.

Luckily her pipes didn’t burst, but being without water was certainly not ideal for a new mom and her family.

“Any exposed pipe, you're gonna want to reroute that if you can,” said Adam Holder, with Johns Plumbing based in Greensboro.

Holder deals with these cases more and more as the cold season comes, recommending folks insulate pipes.

“Take off any hoses that are attached to the outside faucet because that can cause them to burst,” Holder said. “The plumbing repair might be simple, but you're looking at thousands of dollars, depending on how long that pipe is burst and running. Water damage can be pretty bad even if it's just running for five minutes.”

Apartment complexes, including Mallard Lake in Greensboro, recommend three easy steps:

Let all your faucets drip Keep heat on at 60 degrees or warmer Open the cabinet doors below the sink

“If you notice that a pipe might be frozen, don't wait for it to thaw out because that's when it's gonna burst and start leaking,” Holder said.

