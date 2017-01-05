Police across the Triad prepare for winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From city crews brining streets in Greensboro to shoppers making a mad dash to grocery stores, most people in the Piedmont Triad are getting ready for winter weather, including police.

"All the cars are filled up, topped off with gas the night before," said Sergeant W.A. Krawczynski with Greensboro Police Department.

Krawczynski says most of the department's 500-plus vehicles are winter-ready.

He says most of their SUVs and newer cars have all-wheel drive.

The SUVs that don't have all-wheel drive get snow chains put on at the city garage, which maintains Greensboro police squad cars.

Krawczynski says officers need to be ready at all times as snow usually causes an uptick to calls to 911.

"Crashes are the primary call increase that we get," he said.

Lieutenant Rick Newnum with Winston-Salem police says his department is also making sure squad cars are ready.

"Fluid levels, brakes, all that type of stuff,” Newnum said.

Newnum says all marked vehicles come with snow chains which officers are trained to use.

"When the first snow starts coming down, we start lining the cars up," he said.

Both police departments are asking for the public to be patient as they try to respond to calls as quickly as they can on snowy, slippery roads.

"We do continue to respond to every call that comes in, however if the roads are full of snow, we have to drive slower to make sure we get there," Krawczynski said.